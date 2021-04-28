Killeen, TX (76540)

Today

Thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially late. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially late. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.