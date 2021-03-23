Julia Mellor

Memorial services for Julia (Julie) Mellor, 77, of Killeen, will be 2 p.m. Saturday in the Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home Chapel.
Mrs. Mellor died March 15, 2021.
She was born July 26, 1943, at Camp White, Oregon, to James Vollie Forsythe and Elva Whidden Forsythe.
Julia graduated from Killeen High School in 1961 and from Southwest Texas State in 1964.
She retired from KISD as a counselor at Meadows Elementary School.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Jeffery Christopher Mellor.
Survivors include her sister, Cherry Bohannon and husband, Bo; brothers, Steve Forsythe and wife, Cindy, and Sam Forsythe and wife, Suzy; a nephew, Todd Bohannon and wife, Melissa; nieces Katy Bohannon, Jill Bohannon and husband Marshall, Mary Buzzell and husband Dave; and 11 great-nephews.
Memorials may be sent to the Salvation Army of your local food care center.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.