Funeral services for Juliana Garcia Zarate, 95, of Killeen, will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial will follow at the Killeen City Cemetery.
Mrs. Zarate died Jan. 17, 2021, in Killeen.
She was born Aug. 29, 1925, in Manila, Philippines.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, with recitation of the Rosary at 6:30 p.m., at the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.