Funeral services for Julie Ann Charnock, 80, of Copperas Cove, will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home of Copperas Cove, followed by the interment service at Copperas Cove City Cemetery.
Mrs. Charnock died April 13, 2023.
She was born on Jan. 24, 1943, in Wheeling, W. Va., to parents Iggie and Julia Kalcum.
On Oct. 14, 1960, Julie married the love of her life and high school sweetheart, Homer Charnock. The two shared 62 years of marriage and made many lasting memories together. Julie was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. Her life revolved around her family.
Mrs. Charnock is preceded in death by her parents, Iggie and Julia Kalcum; and brother Iggie Kalcum.
She is survived by her husband, Homer Charnock; sons Robert Charnock and wife Geneva, Joseph Charnock and wife Dee Dee; daughter Julie Zobel and husband Lance; 10 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.
A time of visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerscopperascove.com for the Charnock family.
