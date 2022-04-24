Julie Goggans

Memorial services for Julie Ray Goggans, of Temple, (formerly of Oxford, Ala.) will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Presbyterian Church of Salado with Rev. Carl Thompson officiating.
Mrs. Goggans died April 21, 2022.
Julie fought the battle with cancer courageously and with all her strength until accepting her reward in Heaven.
She was an exemplary wife, daughter, mom and friend to many. Her favorite role on this earth, however, was that of GiGi to her grandchildren.
Due to God’s grace, she will be loved and cared for eternally by her Savior in Heaven, which serves as comfort and hope to her loved ones and friends she leaves behind.
Julie is survived by her husband, Jack; parents, retired Col. and Mrs. W. D. Ray of Temple; Her children, T.R. (Dr. Caitlin) Jones of Oxford, Ala., Anna (Colton) Norman of Academy, Leah (Daniel) Simmons of Alexandria, Ala., and Jake (Allie) Goggans of Oxford, Ala.; her precious grandchildren, Brantley & Walker, Norman, Bo & Sutton (baby) Goggans and Hayden (Alexis) Simmons. Julie is also survived by a sister, Sallie (Dirk) Davis of Killeen. Not to be forgotten, she leaves her fur baby, Weezey, to take care of Jack in her absence.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial gifts in Julie’s name to: Baylor, Scott & White Oncology department, or The Presbyterian Church of Salado.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Broecker Funeral Home of Salado is in charge of arrangements.
The guestbook may be signed at broeckerfuneralhome.com.
