A memorial service for Julie Ray Goggans of Temple will be held at 11 a.m. today at Salado Presbyterian Church.
Ms. Goggans died April 21, 2022, at her residence.
She was born June 11, 1963 in El Paso to retired Col. W.D. and Mrs. Joan Ray.
A visitation will be held one hour prior to service.
Broecker Funeral Home of Salado is in charge of arrangements.
