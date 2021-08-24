A visitation for retired Sgt. 1st Class Julius Ervin Hadnot will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. today, with funeral services to follow, at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove. He will be laid to rest at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen at 3 p.m.
Mr. Hadnot died at his home on Aug. 12, 2021. He was born May 31, 1977, in Beaumont, to Hubert Julian Hadnot (deceased) and Diann Hadnot.
