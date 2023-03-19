June Davis

Funeral services for June Davis, 91, will be held at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church with Dr. Rick Willis officiating. Burial will follow at Naruna Cemetery in Burnet County.

Pallbearers serving will be Douglas Davis, Zachary Davis, Butch Hodges, Gary Davis, Ronny Davis and Dr. Dan Davis.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.