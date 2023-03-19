Funeral services for June Davis, 91, will be held at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church with Dr. Rick Willis officiating. Burial will follow at Naruna Cemetery in Burnet County.
Pallbearers serving will be Douglas Davis, Zachary Davis, Butch Hodges, Gary Davis, Ronny Davis and Dr. Dan Davis.
Mrs. Davis died March 16, 2023 in Copperas Cove.
She was born Margaret June Moore to John Ealy and Hollie Katherine Stockman Moore on Oct. 13, 1931, in Burnet County.
She was raised by her guardians, Aunt and Uncle Lillie Belle and Kyle Oliver. A graduate of Lampasas High School, Mrs. Davis received her bachelor’s degree from Texas Tech and master’s degree from the University of Texas in Austin.
She married her high school sweetheart Roger H. Davis on Dec. 26, 1951, in Lampasas at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church.
She was an elementary teacher, teaching 28 years, 13 years in Killeen, 3 years in Mineral Wells and 12 years in Lampasas, retiring in 1994.
She was a member of the Eta Omicron Chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, the Thomas Huling Chapter of DAR, the Oran Milo Roberts Chapter of the DRT, the Library Foundation of Lampasas and the Lampasas Public Library Advisory Board, Lampasas County Retired Teachers, the ’36 Club, the Naruna Cemetery Association and the Pierian Club.
Mrs. Davis sang in the adult choir at the First Baptist Church, was Director of the Adult III Sunday School Department and taught the Ruth Sunday School Class.
She is preceded in death by her husband in 2001; her sister, Carol Davis; her natural parents, and her guardian parents.
She is survived by one son and daughter in law, Doug and Theda Davis of Granbury; two daughters, Denise Laurence of Pearland and Diane Davis of Lampasas,; two grandsons, Justin Davis and wife Courtney of Okinawa, Japan, and Zachary Davis and wife Chelsea of Lampasas; two granddaughters, Taylor Laurence of Pearland and Elizabeth Laurence of Doha, Qatar, four great granddaughters, Cadence, Kennedy and Kinsey Davis of Okinawa and Kylee Davis of Lampasas and one great grandson, Rowdy Davis of Lampasas. She is also survived by one niece and two nephews as well as numerous friends and other family members.
Her grandchildren were the light of her life.
Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church Missions, the Lampasas Library Foundation or one’s favorite charity.
Heritage Funeral Home of Lampasas is in charge of arrangements.
