A celebration of life and military honors for retired Staff Sgt. Junior “JR” L. McRae, 77, of Copperas Cove, will be held at a later date.
Mr. McRae died April 15, 2020.
He was born Sept. 17, 1942, in Cumberland County, Nc.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.