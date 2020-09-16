Memorial services for retired Staff Sgt. Junior Lindberg “JR” McRae, 77, of Copperas Cove, will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Mr. McRae died April 15, 2020, at Advent Health Hospital.
He was born Sept. 17, 1942, in Cumberland County, North Carolina, to Cain David and Mary Jane McRae.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.