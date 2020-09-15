Memorial services for retired Staff Sgt. Junior Lindberg “JR” McRae, 77, of Copperas Cove, will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Mr. McRae died April 15, 2020, at Advent Health Hospital.
He was born Sept. 17, 1942, in Cumberland County, North Carolina, to Cain David and Mary Jane McRae.
After graduation from Armstrong High School in Fayetteville, North Carolina, and living in Philadelphia, he joined the U.S. Army. His Army career began in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, where he went to engineering school. He was later sent to Fort Benning, Georgia; Vietnam, Korea, Hawaii, Fort Hood, and finally Fort Irwin, California, where he retired after 20 years of service. During his Army career he received numerous citations, certificates, awards and ribbons in varies areas of training.
After retirement, he worked for Warren Clark’s Car lot and later for Patriot Used Cars in Copperas Cove and Killeen for about 17 years.
JR was a quiet man until he got to know you. He enjoyed talking with his friends; Adam, Dean, John, and Dave; and talking football with his son-in-law, Lynwood. NASCAR racing and golf were two of his favorite sports, especially if Tiger Woods was playing. He was very proud of his children and grandchildren and bragged on them often.
JR will be missed by all who knew him but, most of all by his wife.
Mr. McRae was preceded in death by his parents, four sisters, two brothers and a great-granddaughter.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Elvira McRae; a daughter, Annette (Lynwood) of Pennsylvania; two sons, Christopher (Tricia) of Temple, Patrick of Copperas Cove; grandchildren, Danielle and Maurice of Pennsylvania, Christian (Annie), Joshua and Noah of Temple, William (Andrea) of Belton and Bishop of Copperas Cove; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Helen Hudson of Pennsylvania, Annie Jane Sutton of North Carolina; one brother King David (Jennie) of North Carolina and several nieces and nephews.
The McRae Family would like to thank everyone for their prayers, cards, flowers, plants, phone calls and text messages.
