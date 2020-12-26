Celebration of life services for Jurea R. Roberts, 49, of Fort Hood, will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, at The Rivers of Living Waters Church, 508 N. Gray St., Killeen. Burial will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, Killeen.
Mrs. Roberts died Dec. 18, 2020.
She was born July 31, 1971, to parents Manuel and the late Sandra Byrd in New Brunswick, N.J.
Jurea graduated from Junction City High School of Junction City, Kan.
Jurea married the love of her life, Eduardo Roberts.
Jurea loved life; she was a dedicated educator in the Killeen ISD and also worked as a childcare specialist.
Her family was everything to her; she would help anyone in need. Jurea was always a very happy energetic person; you could say she was always the life of the party.
She was always trying to make you laugh.
As a minister at Temple of Faith Apostolic Church, Jurea held many positions within the church — Sunday school teacher, praise team, hospitality, outreach ministries, executive board member.
Her presence brought so much love and joy to each one of us. Her greatest accomplishments were her grand children.
Survivors include her husband, Eduardo Roberts, of Fort Hood; two sons, Jahvon (Nishama) Byrd and Trejon Roberts of Killeen; one daughter, Samaria Roberts, of Killeen; her father, Manuel Byrd, of Mesquite; one brother, Nathaniel Sims, of Texas; one sister, Kim Byrd, of New Jersey; mother-in-law, Elvia Roberts, of Killeen; brother-in-law, Greg Roberts, of Killeen; sister-in-law, Wanda Roberts; two beautiful granddaughters, Neveah & Maliya Byrd; a grandson, Jordan Brown; and a host of relatives and friends.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements. An online memorial book may be signed at www.branforddawsonfuneralhome.com.
