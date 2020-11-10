Justin Blackmon

Funeral services for Justin Ike Blackmon, 39, of Harker Heights, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Word of Faith International Outreach Bldg. 1 in Aberdeen, Maryland. Burial will follow at Berkley Cemetery in Darlington, Maryland.
Mr. Blackmon died Nov. 2, 2020, in Temple.
He was born Oct. 7, 1981, in Baltimore, Maryland.
A viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church in Maryland.
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of local arrangements.
Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.