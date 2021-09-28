Justina Rosa Lutze

A small service for Justina Rosa (Chris) Lutze will be held at Killeen Memorial Park Chapel at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Mrs. Lutze died on Sept. 26, 2021, in her home with her family. She was born in Aschaffenburg, Germany.
She is survived by her husband, CW3 William Lutze; sister Elisabeth Helm; son Dieter Kaupp; daughter Elizabeth Lutze; and grandchild Justina Fisher.
Juistina was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and VFW Auxiliary of Harker Heights.
She will be forever loved and missed by her family and friends.
