Funeral services for Justina San Miguel Booker, 67, of Harker Heights, will be held at 1 p.m. today at Kerrville Funeral Home with Deacon Jimmy Bill officiating and interment at Mountain View Cemetery.
Ms. Booker died Dec. 31, 2022, in Killeen.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Funeral services for Justina San Miguel Booker, 67, of Harker Heights, will be held at 1 p.m. today at Kerrville Funeral Home with Deacon Jimmy Bill officiating and interment at Mountain View Cemetery.
Ms. Booker died Dec. 31, 2022, in Killeen.
She was born on Sept. 27, 1955, in Kerrville, to parents Martiriano San Miguel and Virginia Fal Fernandez.
Justina was a dog groomer in Harker Heights.
She was loved by so many friends, she loved her dogs and she will be missed so much. Rest in Peace MaMa.
Ms. Booker is preceded in death by her parents, Martiriano and Virginia San Miguel; two sisters, Martha Fernandez San Miguel and San Juanita F. San Miguel; and Justina’s two infant twin girls.
She is survived by two sons, David W. Hensley and wife Melinda, and Anthony Ellis and wife Regina M Tabar; two daughters, Herminia S Servellon and husband Alcides, and Virginia San Miguel and husband Geraldo Rodriguez; her brother Martin San Miguel Jr.; 24 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; six nieces; five nephews; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.
A visitation was held Friday at Kerrville Funeral Home with the recitation of the holy rosary by Deacon Jimmy Bill.
Kerrville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.