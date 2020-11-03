A funeral Mass for Kaethe Anneliese Trela, 81, of Killeen, will be at noon Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic church in Killeen. Graveside interment will follow at 2 p.m. at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mrs. Trela died Oct. 28, 2020, in the home of her beloved daughter Judy MacAlpine in Dallas.
She was born on Dec. 7, 1938, in Weiden, Germany, to Josef and Barbara Lindner.
Kaethe was a humble, selfless, and kind wife, mother, Oma and Omama. She loved and cared about her family dearly. She demonstrated her love by words of encouragement and service to others. She never sought attention or recognition, but always exhibited love and kindness to everyone she encountered. A woman of great integrity and gentle faith, she always wanted others to feel welcome. She will be dearly missed, but her memory, sweet stories and legacy will live on.
Mrs. Trela was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Mike Trela.
Survivors include her brother, Albert Lindner, his wife Angelika of Ettlingen, Germany; daughter Judy MacAlpine, her husband James of Dallas; son Michael Trela, his wife Laura of Salado, and son Patrick Trela and his wife Amy of Corinth. She is also survived by her grandchildren, James and Amanda MacAlpine of San Antonio; Jasmin and Paul Richardson of Houston; Katelann and Marcus Sandifer of Belton; Seth Trela of Temple; Reagan Trela of Lubbock, and Aaron Trela of Salado. She was also blessed with seven great-grandchildren: Maddison, Ava, Norah, Luke, Levi, Sara, and Cohen.
A rosary prayer service will be at 7 p.m. today at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights, which is in charge of arrangements.
