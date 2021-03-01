Funeral services for Kaitlin Marie Paris, 32, of Harker Heights, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen. Burial will follow at the Killeen City Cemetery.
Ms. Paris died Feb. 17, 2021, in Temple. She was born Oct. 3, 1988, in Colorado Springs, Colo.
Kaitlin’s family would like to thank everyone for their generosity, love and support during this difficult time.
An open viewing will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, with a rosary from 7 to 8 p.m., at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of local arrangements. Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.