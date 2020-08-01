Funeral services for Kap Suk Fulcomer, 67, of Killeen, will be 3 p.m. Thursday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen with burial following at Killeen City Cemetery.
Mrs. Fulcomer died July 28, 2020. She was born March 12, 1953, in Busan, South Korea.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
