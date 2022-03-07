A celebration of life for Karen Marie Smith, 50, of Killeen will be held in San Diego, California, this summer.
Karen was born in Bad Kreuznach, Germany, where her father was stationed in 1972. She spent her early years in Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas. Beginning in 1979, Karen attended East Ward Elementary School, Rancier Middle School and Killeen High School.
After high school, Karen moved to San Diego, where she met the love of her life, David (Dave) Paul. They were married in 2001, moved to Las Vegas and purchased their first home.
While living in Nevada, Karen worked as a manager for the Desert Inn Animal Hospital and a personal trainer at the Las Vegas Athletic Club. Karen also obtained her Nevada real estate license.
In 2017, Karen returned to Texas to be closer to her family. After returning home, Karen obtained a Texas real estate license and worked for The Shine Team.
Karen had an amazingly witty humor, was super intelligent and had a beautiful smile. She was a wonderful soul and an inspiration to all who knew her. Karen loved all animals, but had a special fondness for dogs and goats. Her hobbies included camping, hiking, and driving race cars.
Karen is preceded in death by her grandparents, John and Karolina Adcock and Harry and Clara Kines; father, Carlton Smith; and husband, Dave Paul.
Survivors include her mother, Evelyn Smith; sister, Katherine (Shelly) Smith and wife, Joy Nyberg; and her two four-legged companions, Bella and Phoebe.
To honor Karen’s love of animals, please consider donating to the animal charity of your choice in memoriam.
Harper Talesk Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.