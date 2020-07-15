Karl Jennings

Funeral services for Karl Michael Jennings, 53, of Corpus Christi, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial will follow at the Killeen City Cemetery.
Mr. Jennings died July 7, 2020, in Corpus Christi.
He was born Oct. 29, 1966, at Fort Lee, Virginia.
An open viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Due to current COVID-19 regulations, 6 feet of social distancing will be expected and enforced. Face masks are required to attend.
