A memorial service for Kary Sue Ann Poorman, 58, will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Boots and Saddle Cowboy Church, in Gatesville.
Mrs. Poorman died Oct. 7, 2020, in an accident on Highway 84 west of Gatesville.
She was born Nov. 7, 1961.
Mrs. Poorman was the daughter of Fredreick Austin Damron and Minnie Anna Belle Gates Damron. She was a graduate of Medford High School in Medford, Olak., Vocational Technical College in Enid, Okla. and East Central University in Ada, Okla.
Kary Sue Ann married William Kerry Poorman, May 29, 1981. She was a dedicated deaf education teacher for KISD. In a varied career she was a certified mechanic, day care operator and sales woman. A woman of faith, she was active in her church. She was also proud of her Cherokee heritage.
Kary Sue Ann is survived by her husband, William Kerry Poorman; son, Carl Joseph Poorman; numerous brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews spread across several states.
As typical of her life, at the time of her death she was in the process of trying to help others.
Scott’s Funeral Home in Gatesville is in charge of arrangemtents.
