No services are planned for Kastora “Kassi” Irean Brewer, 36, of Copperas Cove.
Ms. Brewer died March 24, 2022.
She was born April 18, 1985, in Las Vegas, Nevada, to Richard Lee Brewer and Trisha Sue Green.
Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.