Kateryna Williams

Funeral services for Kateryna Kulinich Williams, 34, of Harker Heights will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at Crotty Funeral Home in Belton.
Ms. Williams, a Purple Heart recipient, died on Dec. 26, 2021, at a local hospital. She was born March 22, 1987, to Yuriy Kulinich and Liliya Vassiliev in Ukraine.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
