A funeral Mass for Katherine Augene San Nicolas Cruz, 82, of Killeen, will be 10 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen, with Father Miguel Flores officiating.
Ms. Cruz died Jan. 13, 2021, at a local nursing home.
She was born Jan. 1, 1939, in Santa Rita, Guam.
A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements. Recitation of the rosary is at 6 p.m.
