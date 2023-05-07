Texas services for Kathleen Cummings (née McKinney), 90, will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Westside Baptist Church, 711 Stagecoach Road, Killeen, with interment beside her husband to follow at 3 p.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery. The services will be conducted by Reverend Hallie Tolbert of the Westside Baptist Church.
Mrs. Cummings died April 22, 2023, after a long illness, in Charlotte, N.C.
She was born in Waxhaw, N.C., on July 13, 1932, to George & Mary Hag McKinney (née Watts) and had resided in Killeen since 1970.
Kathleen spent her childhood working on her father’s farm until she earned the money she needed to move to Hampton, Virginia. Not too long after that, she met and married a tall, handsome Texan named Marvin Leon Cummings, who was a career soldier in the U.S. Army, and they were married for 65 years. She and Marvin raised six kids while completing his military assignments in two different countries and four states. She retired from the Killeen Independent School District (Peebles Elementary) after a career of 20+ years.
She enjoyed cooking, travel, church work, singing in the choir at the 19th Street Chapel and Westside Baptist Church, and she was an excellent seamstress. She was a member of the Westside Baptist Church (Hallie Tolbert, Pastor) in Killeen and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. North Carolina services were presided over by Rev. Hazel Washington of the Nazareth Outreach Baptist Church.
Mrs. Cummings was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Marvin Leon Cummings; and seven siblings, George Lee McKinney, Richard Prince McKinney, Barbara Ellen Crockett, Joe Perry McKinney, Hazel Nathaniel McKinney, Sadie Rakestraw, and Hubert McKinney.
She is survived by 3 sisters, Theresa Washington, Mary Ruth Witherspoon, and Hattie McKinney (wife of Hubert McKinney); her loving children, Frederick L. Cummings (wife, Ginger), M. Wayne Cummings (wife, Sue), Phillip T. Cummings (wife, Eva), D. Rhena Thornwell, Gregory O. Cummings, and E. Chantal Sutton; nine grandchildren: Heather R. Cummings, Travis W. Cummings, Stephen F. Cummings, P. Tyrone Cummings, Nathaniel Morrison, David Morrison, Joseph Cummings, Stephon Cummings, and Miranda Sutton; and 10 great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Westside Baptist Church.
Flowers are always appreciated, but in lieu of flowers, please honor Kathleen’s memory by making a donation in Mrs. Kathleen Cummings’ memory to the Make-A-Wish Foundation at wish.org.
