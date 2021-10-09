Kathleen Hefner

Funeral services for Kathleen Ann Hefner, 59, of Killeen, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1410 S. Second St., Killeen. Burial will follow the service at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Hefner died Oct. 3, 2021.
She was born Feb. 19, 1962, in Guam.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com.
