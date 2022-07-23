Kathryn Irick

Funeral mass for Kathryn Ann (Katie/Gigi) Irick, 73, of Copperas Cove, will be held 2 p.m. Thursday at Holy Family Catholic Church in Copperas Cove. Interment will follow at Pidcoke Cemetery in Gatesville.
Mrs. Irick died July 19, 2022, at 12:31 a.m. at AdventHealth-Central Texas in Killeen, from complications from a fall.
Katie graduated high school from St. Mary’s Academy in Glens Falls, N.Y., in 1966. From there she went on to college and received her Bachelor’s Degree in Education in 1970 from The University of New York at New Paltz. She began her teaching career in Newburg, N.Y., as a 5th grade teacher. Katie later got married and moved to California and Germany before settling in Copperas Cove. She then began working in Copperas Cove ISD as a special education teacher and devoted 29 years of service to the district before retiring in 2006. She also worked at Central Texas College during the mid ‘80s starting as an interpreter for the deaf and later becoming a developmental math teacher for over 20 years. She also supervised alternatively certified teachers through the ACT program.
Katie also enjoyed spending time working with her extended family at the Daisy Flower Shop.
She was an active member at Holy Family Catholic Church in Copperas Cove where she served as a reader and a Eucharistic Minister. Katie was active in the local Texas Retired Teachers Association, holding the office of treasurer for several terms. Recently she had been accepted into the Daughters of the American Revolution Jane McCrea Chapter of Glens Falls, N.Y. A celebration of her acceptance was planned in New York this September.
Some of Katie’s hobbies included sewing and quilting, which she was able to share with others at Killeen Sew and Quilt Store. She enjoyed traveling with all her friends throughout Texas to visit many historical sites and family. In addition to those hobbies, she got into genealogy and it became an instant passion of hers, as she enjoyed learning about her family history.
Serving as pallbearers are Codie Hildago, Karl Stirnkorb, Joshua Justice, Marc Bridges, Richard Rivers and Danny Corbett.
Mrs. Irick is preceded in death by her father, Frances Lewis, and her mother, Henrietta Morgan Lewis.
She is survived by her two sons, JT and Sharif Irick, their wives Leslie and Lisa Irick, and their families; grandchildren Casia and Brielle Irick, Carolyn and Audrey Orona, and Codie Hildago; great-grandson Roman Gomez; and brother Edward Lewis, his wife Karen, and their two children, Lindsay Wambaugh and Ryann Lewis.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove, with a rosary at 7 p.m.
