Funeral services for Kathryn June Renick, 85, of Aztec, New Mexico, (formerly of Killeen), will be 10 a.m. Saturday at at Hood Mortuary Chapel in Durango, Colorado. Burial will follow at Pine River Cemetery in Bayfield, Colorado. Due to the COVID-19 issues, her service will be live-streamed via YouTube, accessed through HoodMortuary.com for those who choose to share the story of her life and love.
Mrs. Renick died Nov. 9, 2020, at San Juan Regional Hospital.
She was born July 14, 1935, in Killeen, to parents Albert John and Lela Oleta Vahrenkamp.
After graduating from Killeen High School, she met her life partner Larry D. Renick. They were married April 30, 1954, for a marriage of 55 years until his death in 2009.
Larry and June so loved sharing time together in the great outdoors. After living most their lives in Texas, the two moved to Colorado in 1981, finally settling in Aztec, New Mexico, in 2001.
Raised on a farm during the depression, June learned hard work was a tool of life and carried forth with this philosophy throughout her life for family and friends alike.
June lived an active life enjoying hunting, fishing, gardening and grooming a yard with a variety of beautiful flowers. Each year her garden’s produce was harvested and canned to share with everyone, the same way as her father had done.
Another cherished pastime was creating beautiful needlepoint tapestries. She received numerous grand prize ribbons for her needlepoint creations at county fairs.
June generously gifted her needlepoints to family and friends with such love. June’s kindness and genuine love for everyone will be missed.
This beautiful soul and child of God brought forth His loving kindness and generosity to all of the lives she touched and brought forth a love to her three children in such an extraordinary way, as to shape their lives forever, bringing beauty and an undying love for her that will forever be cherished and embraced.
June was preceded in death by her parents, husband Larry and sister Shirley.
Survivors include three children: Debra (Larry) Garner, Kathi (Creig) Wallace, Larry Gant (Melissa) Renick; three grandchildren: Robert Lara, Kyle Renick, Creig Wallace, Jr.; brother: Albert John (A.J.) Vahrenkamp; sister-in-law: Barbara Smith; seven great grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and a vast number of friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.