Services for Kathryn Yvonne Smith, 67, of Harker Heights will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Graveside services will follow at Killeen Memorial Park in Killeen.
Ms. Smith died Feb. 24, 2020. She was born April 5, 1952, to Charles D. and Mary G. Smith in Fitzgerald, Georgia.
Ms. Smith grew up in the Killeen area and graduated from Killeen High School in 1970. She retired from Smith-Kline Biological Laboratories in Georgia and returned to the Killeen area in 2000.
Ms. Smith enjoyed playing bingo, the lottery, and watching football.
She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include her son Andre Crathers and his wife, Helen, of Killeen; grandchildren Andre T. Crathers of San Antonio and Cydney Crathers of Killeen; brother, Charles D. Smith Jr. and his wife, Chellie, of Walterboro, South Carolina; sister, Julia Price and her husband, Clarence, of Decatur, Georgia; sister, Gladys Nealous and her husband, John, of Covington, Georgia; brother, Harry D. Smith of Hagerstown, Maryland; brother, Dennis Smith of Grand Prairie; sister, Cynth’ya Smith-Frye of Grand Prairie; brother, Vernon Smith and his wife, Yolanda, of Columbia, South Carolina; and an abundance of nieces and nephews.
Ms. Smith was preceded in death by her parents Charles D. and Mary G. Smith.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
