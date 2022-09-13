A memorial service for Kathy Holstine, 64, of Copperas Cove, will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday at Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Ms. Holstine died Aug. 10, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born on Nov. 3, 1957, in Memphis, Tennessee, to Bernice and James Ray Holstine.
She loved and lived with no boundaries, and always wanted to help those around her. Kathy went to Austin Community College and received an Associate’s degree for teaching. She then became a special education teacher and loved each and every child like they were her own without hesitation.
She had a larger-than-life personality; Kathy was a social person and had many friends she would do anything for. She was constantly lending a helping hand to anyone she surrounded herself with.
There isn’t any occasion that Kathy wasn’t available when someone needed her; she enjoyed making people happy. She loved to cook for people any time of the day, and you could always find her in the kitchen making meals and wanting to share them with everyone.
She could always put a smile on your face no matter the situation; she could make you laugh until you cried. She always used to say “there’s no point in living if you can’t find something to laugh about.”
During her last few years of life, Kathy spent time with her family and taking care of her mother, Bernice.
She had a beautiful, selfless soul and she is missed so deeply. We know she’s right where she belongs, dancing in the sky. Her infectious personality and smile will never be forgotten.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Bernice Dunlap; father, James Ray Holstine; and brother, James Ronald Holstine.
She is survived by her sister Tonya Knapp; stepfather, Leland Dunlap; nieces, Madison Knapp, and Brooke Pomerenk; nephew, Lance Butterfield; great nieces, Emmalyn Bannister, Sophie Pomerenk, Stella Pomerenk, and Adriann James Butterfield. As well as a host of aunts and uncles.
