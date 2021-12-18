Kay Johnson

A private memorial service will be held for Kay Lynne Johnson, 71, of Killeen, at her request.
Mrs. Johnson died Dec. 10, 2021.
Kay was an accomplished horseback rider, Army veteran, dedicated teacher, devoted wife, and loving mother. She was always kind, thoughtful, and considerate of others.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Lt. Col. Michael T. Johnson, and her three daughters, Kristin, Sarah and Faith.
Heritage Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
Offer condolences at https://www.heritage-funeralhome.com/
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.