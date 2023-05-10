Kay Paladino

Kay Eiko Corbett Paladino, 92, will be cremated and her ashes will be returned to her family Temple in Hirosaki, Japan, by Michael Sharp Jr and Darby McBride.
Mrs. Paladino died April 28, 2023, from a heart attack.
She was born April 19, 1931.
Kay attended Tokyo Kasei Gakuin Junior College in Tokyo, Japan, where she studied Home Economics. It was while attending this school that she met her first husband, and father of her children, Lee Corbett. She married Lee on Dec. 27, 1950, after going against her family’s customs because she wanted to marry for love. Lee was required to pay a monetary sum to his future father-in-law for their marriage to take place. This made her the rebel of her family, but didn’t stop her from being a loving and dedicated mother and wife with excellent cooking skills.
She was a professional seamstress and followed her passion for art by creating many award-winning paintings. She enjoyed oil and acrylic as her favorite mediums. She was the first Japanese person to become a part of the Eastern Stars and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Copperas Cove. She shared many funny stories of her time working in the fabric department at Walmart and also may have been the only person to have her beginner’s driver’s license permit for 25 years before passing her final test at the age of 50. She became a United States Citizen on Nov. 7, 1954, in Bryan.
Her family has said their long goodbyes for the past 13 years. Her very last words on the day before she died was “Bye Bye, Bye Bye.” Finally at rest and in peace in the arms of God. She will always be loved and missed.
Mrs. Paladino is preceded in death by her parents Eiji and Take Ishigo of Hirosaki, Japan; first husband, Lee Corbett and their son, Romie Lee Corbett; her second husband Anthony Paladino; sisters, Seiko Ishigo and Taeiko Kagaya; grandson, Jeffrey Martin; and nephews, Aaron Ray McLemore, Bob Coble and Haretake Ishigo.
She is survived by her two daughters, Linda Sharp (husband Mike) and Judy Corbett, both of Copperas Cove; granddaughter, Millie McBride (husband Bill) of Copperas Cove; grandson Michael Sharp Jr. of Dallas; great-granddaughter Darby McBride of Copperas Cove; sister Mitzko Mikami of Hirosaki, Japan; nieces, Dixie McLemore (husband Charles) of Waxahachie; Paulette Culver (husband Hardy) of Midlothian; Chikuko Mikami and Akiko Ishimura of Hirosaki, Japan; nephews, Masaaki Kagaya and Tetsunori of Hirosaki, Japan, and Bill Coble ( wife Dale) of Midlothian; great-nieces and nephews; great- great-nieces and nephews and Robert Martin of San Antonio.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimers Organization at www.alz.org.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerscopperascove.com for the Paladino family.
