Inurnment for Kazue I. Stubbe-Giltner, 87, of Harker Heights will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Stubbe-Giltner died March 21, 2020 at Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights, with her loving family by her side. She was born Sept. 12, 1932, in Japan.
She was the widow of James T. Giltner.
Kazue was a loving wife and mother, always putting her family before herself.
She worked as a seamstress for many years, before her retirement.
Survivors include daughters Gina Tanner and Tina Water.
Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be made at www.heritage-funeralhome.com.
