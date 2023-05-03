Memorial services for Keelan River Harrelson, 27, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday in the conference room of the Comfort Inn and Suites in Copperas Cove.
Memorial services for Keelan River Harrelson, 27, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday in the conference room of the Comfort Inn and Suites in Copperas Cove.
Mr. Harrelson died April 11, 2023, in Copperas Cove.
He was born April 4, 1996, in Wichita Falls, to Naomi and Brendan Hill.
“Boogie Boy” Keelan spent his childhood years in Copperas Cove, where he enjoyed sports, taekwondo, bowling, baseball and fishing. He attended Copperas Cove schools, was a member of the ROTC and a 2014 graduate.
Over the years he worked for Walmart and was employed at Texas Tire in Killeen until his death. He loved his family, and more than anything, he loved being a father to Keelan River Jr. and Parker James. They were his everything!
Keelan will be greatly missed.
Mr. Harrelson is preceded in death by his grandmother, Roberta Callahan Grubb (Nonna); great-grandmother, Lois Grubb Batson (Big Grandma); and aunt, Christina Ann Grubb Montoya.
He is survived by his mother, Naomi Callahan-Grubb; sons, Keelan River Harrelson Jr. and James Parker Harrelson; grandfather, Bennie Grubb (Pa Pa); sister, Janae Camelia Johnson (Cammie); aunt, Patrizia Chandler; uncle, Herman Callahan Jr.; great-aunts, Diana White (Doe), Linda Grubb, and Jeri Beckham (Boe); and many other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
