A virtual memorial service to celebrate the life of Keion Cherelle Johnson, 20, of Alcester, South Dakota, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home in Temple with Pastor Ernest Minor officiating.
Mr. Johnson died July 2, 2021.
He was born Oct. 5, 2000, at Mercy Medical Hospital in Sioux City, Iowa, to the late Amy Jean Baker and Roy Chester Johnson, Jr.
As a child, Keion was very shy and would normally be found hiding behind his dad. The shyness soon faded, and Keion became a loving, caring, kind, respectful and athletic young man, full of laughter and joy. Keion loved to spend time with his family and friends. He had a huge, contagious smile and loved to make those around him laugh. Keion had a huge heart and especially loved his animals, just as his mother, Amy.
During his early years, Keion attended school in Iowa and in 2009 moved to Temple and attended The Church of God of the Firstborn, where he sat under the leadership of Pastor Ernest Minor.
Keion participated in football, basketball, track and band at Lamar Middle School and later participated in band and track and played on Temple 7-on-7 and varsity football teams while attending Wildcat Nation.
Keion transferred to Iowa during his senior year of high school and graduated from Hawarden High School in Hawarden, Iowa, but he was always a Wildcat at heart!
Keion was preceded in death by his mother, Amy Jean Baker, and grandmother, Gloria Flournoy.
Survivors include his father, Roy Johnson, Jr. (Nicole) of Hearne; brother, Darrius Helms of South Sioux City, Nebraska; grandfather, Roy Johnson, Sr. (Sheila) of Tyler; godmother, Cassandra Christopher Jackson of Dallas; grandmother, Kim (Baker) Barkley of Chatsworth, Iowa; grandfather, Steven Sands of Chatsworth, Iowa.
Keion also leaves behind special friends, Paige Hasenbank of Alcester, South Dakota, and Jonathan Garibay of Temple, along with many loving uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends, from Texas to Iowa.
For the virtual link please go to www.youngsdaughters.com and click on his name.
Arrangements are under the direction of Young’s Daughters Funeral Home in Temple.
