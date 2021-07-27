KEITH ALLAN QUILHOT
Early Thursday, July 22, 2021, Keith Allan Quilhot, deeply loved and admired by family and friends, died from COVID complications. Keith was born in Harvey, IL June 2, 1940. He joined the Army right out of high school and served for 20 years and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal w/2 Bronze Service Stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Soldier’s Medal, Good Conduct Medal Clasp, Bronze, 5 Loops, and Marksman (Rifle). He then worked Civil Service until his retirement. He loved outdoor activities such as camping and cookouts and spending time daily with his family.
Keith is preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Janette C. Quilhot, his parents William R. Quilhot, Sr and Blanche Quilhot and great granddaughter Melody. Keith is survived by his two brothers William R. Quilhot Jr and Kurt Quilhot, three daughters Debra Zavoina, Carolyn Anderson, Kathleen Wallace, four grandsons Christopher Wallace, Michael Zavoina, Joshua Surfus, and Aaron Zavoina, and seven great grandchildren Haley, Lawrence, Xavier, Landry, Mathias, Malcolm and Wesley.
A viewing is scheduled for Wednesday, July 28, 2021 from
5pm-8pm at the Affordable Burial and Cremation Service.
