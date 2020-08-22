IN LOVING MEMORY
Keith Michael Northrop
26 Aug 1962 – 22 Aug 2017
Dear Son, it has been 3 yrs since God and His angels called you Home. When we heard that we lost you, we refused to believe it could be true. Dad never knew, as he was taken before you, so he was spared the grief and heartache. How could we allow ourselves to even imagine saying goodbye to you. We can never bear the pain. Your wife Sandra and adult children – Benjamin and Jaime -- are still in limbo over losing you.
We miss your crazy antics and most of all your infectious laughter. Your love of all creatures goes far beyond the love you had for your own life.
Our family chain is broken and nothing seems the same, but as God calls us one by one, the chain will link again.
Your Loving Family: Mom, his wife & children and his only brother
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.