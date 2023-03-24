Funeral services for Keith Stamer, 66, of Copperas Cove, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Stamer died March 12, 2023, with his wife, Jan, by his side.
He was born Sept. 13, 1956, in Litchfield, Illinois, to Jack Stamer and Doris Voyles Stamer.
Keith grew up and attended school in Litchfield. He entered active duty in the United States Army in January of 1986. He served in Desert Storm and was honorably discharged in November of 1998. He was very proud of his service and loved his country.
Keith was a truck driver for 40+ years and drove team with his brother Dale Stamer for 18 of those years.
Keith enjoyed building models. He loved his golden retrievers, and he had recently acquired a dachshund, Cody, whom he adored.
Keith was a wonderful husband to Jan, a kind son, father and friend. He also leaves behind his best friend, Gerald Hendricks.
Many thanks to New Century Hospice for their compassion and care toward Keith.
Mr. Stamer is survived by his wife of eight years, Jan Stamer; children, Jeremy Stamer; stepchildren, Wendy Jones, Wendy Maitre, and Anthony J. Beyer; mother, Doris Stamer; estranged father, Jack Stamer; brothers, Dale Stamer and wife, Tena, and Scott Stamer and wife, Valinda; his grandchildren, Anna and Austin Morris; and of course, his loyal dogs, Sandi and Cody.
Visitation with the family will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Condolences may be left at www.VissFamilyFuneralHome.com.
