A celebration of life for Kelly Flading, 54, will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Bundrant Community Garden at 1410 Bundrant Drive in Killeen.
Mrs. Flading died June 15, 2021, after a long battle with cancer. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
She was born April 23, 1967, in Lecompte, Louisiana, to Gloria Suarez and Horace Sasser.
Kelly graduated valedictorian from Rosepine High School and went on to get her associate degree from Fayetteville Technical Community College and then her bachelor’s degree from Tarleton State University.
Kelly served our country from 1987-1989 and was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
On July 24, 2008, Kelly finally found and married her soulmate, Brian Flading, and they continued a life of service here in Killeen, growing with and spending time with their children, Katherine Stephens, Christopher and Kelly (Kiki) Creech, and Austin Flading and playing an active role in the life of grandchildren Jeziah O’Bryant Kenneth Dossey II and Ishmael Cannady.
Kelly served her community with unparalelled passion and kindness.
Her dedication was so respected and inspiring she was granted the first STAR Award from the city of Killeen for her service and a statewide resolution was passed in May 2021 honoring Kelly for her “legacy of service to her community and ... her many contributions to the greater good.”
As a manager at Walmart, Kelly served as their community involvement coordinator and ran their Children’s Network Program.
In addition to her enlisted service, Kelly contributed to the military through her involvement with the Fort Hood Chapters of the USO and the Association of the United States Army.
As the co-founder and board secretary of Killeen Creators, Kelly advanced the organization’s mission of addressing food insecurity, post-traumatic stress, and voter disenfranchisement.
She also took an active role in local politics, holding leadership positions in the Bell County Democratic Party and the Killeen Democrats.
The number of lives Kelly has touched is beyond count.
From Mats for the Homeless, the Killeen Civic Art Guild, the Youth Backyard Garden Initiative, the Parks & Recreation Planning Committee, Youth Sports League, and statewide Rabbit Breeders Association, Kelly shared her optimistic outlook, dedication, and loving smile selflessly.
Kelly will be dearly missed by her family, friends, and community of activists and colleagues who are dedicated to carrying her service forward.
In lieu of flowers, Kelly’s family requests that donations be made to Kelly’s nonprofit, Killeen Creators, to achieve her goal of a community garden within walking distance of every resident of Killeen. Please donate via this link http://dwy.io/KellyFund or Venmo @KilleenCreators.
The ceremony on Sunday will include words and music from friends and family, a tree planting and garden naming. A cook-out with art projects, water fun, and music under tents will follow. Come celebrate the beautiful life and spirit of Kelly Flading.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.