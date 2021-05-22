Kendrick Russell

Funeral services for Kendrick “Kenny” Booker Russell, 18, of Killeen will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Killeen City Cemetery.
Mr. Russell died May 8, 2021, in Copperas Cove.
He was born Jan. 28, 2003, in Killeen.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home, which is in charge of local arrangements.
Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.