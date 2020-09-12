Funeral services for Kenneth B. Taylor, 74, of Harker Heights, will be 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Taylor died July 17, 2020, in Harker Heights.
He was born May 13,1946, in Cuba, New York.
Mr. Taylor grew up in Tonawanda, New York, graduating from Kenmore East Senior High School in 1964.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army in January 1966 and attended Airborne Training. On completion of his training, he was awarded Honor graduate of the Airborne class 103. He then served in Vietnam as a Combat Infantry Paratrooper, M60 machine gunner, weapons squad leader, and reconnaissance squad leader. Returning from Vietnam, Mr. Taylor completed his first enlistment in the military police in New York.
Mr. Taylor attended State University of New York College at Buffalo, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education in December 1972. He reenlisted in the Army for another three-year tour. He was assigned in Germany as a training instructor in recreational activities.
Mr. Taylor’s military awards included a National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Parachute Badge, Combat Infantry Badge, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart with one Oak Leaf Cluster, Marksman M16, two Overseas Bars, and Expert .30 Caliber.
Completing his second enlistment, Mr. Taylor entered Civil Service at Fort Hood, serving in recreation as an art instructor. He transferred to Fort Richardson, Alaska, as the Branch Director of the Arts and Crafts Activities. After returning to Fort Hood, Mr. Taylor continued as a training instructor in recreation.
Mr. Taylor then moved to G3 as an Audiovisual Production Specialist, Equipment Specialist (electronics) serving as a Technical Officer Representative for numerous military training devices. Mr. Taylor completed his 30 years of Civil Service working as a Training Specialist for the Close Combat Tactical Trainer within the G3 Battle Simulation Center.
After retirement, Mr. Taylor taught art at Central Texas College, the Lions Park Senior Center, and was a member of the Killeen Art Guild. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, kayaking, golf, and gardening. He also was an exceptional chef.
Mr. Taylor was preceded in death by his parents, William and Susie Hogan.
Survivors include his wife, Debbie; a sister, Candice Bukoskey of, Tonawanda, New York; and two nephews.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.