Memorial services for Kenneth Benoit, 58, of Copperas Cove, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Mr. Benoit died March 1, 2022, in Copperas Cove. He was born in Fort Hood on May 12, 1963, to Delphis and Karin Benoit.
The family requests that attendees wear Dallas Cowboys, Texas Longhorns, or their color in memory of Kenneth.
