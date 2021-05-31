Services for Kenneth “Jack” Blackwell, 78, of Troy, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with Minister H.K. Ballard officiating.
Jack died May 27, 2021, at a Temple hospital surrounded by family and friends.
Mr. Blackwell was born in Killeen on Aug. 3, 1942, to Dorman and Mozelle Slawson Blackwell.
He married the love of his life, Carolyn McCoy, in 1961. They had three children, daughters, Darlene and Shanee, and one son, Chad.
Growing up in Killeen, Jack attended public schools and was involved with various family business ventures and pursued a career in finance. He realized later in life that his real calling was in education.
He attended North Texas University and the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, where he achieved degrees in Psychology and Sociology.
After receiving a teaching credential, he became a special education teacher for the Troy Independent School District. Jack loved working with middle school children and helped many to become productive young adults.
Jack was a member of the Troy Church of Christ and was involved in many church activities. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and his son.
Jack is survived by his daughters Darlene Cox and her husband, Chuck, of Temple and Shanee Schrick of Killeen; three brothers, Joe Blackwell and his wife, Janita, of Bedford, Texas, Billy Wayne Blackwell of Oklahoma, and James Blackwell and his wife, Bonita, of Sterling Heights, Michigan. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Caree Russ and her husband, Jeremiah, of Copperas Cove, Amber Bruggman and her husband, Coley, of Holland, Texas, Katelynn Wilkerson and her fiancé, Dustin Bryant, of Killeen, Dustin Carpenter and his wife, Krista, of Melbourne, Australia, Callee Wilkerson of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Ceaton Wilkerson and his wife, Mackenzie, of Katy, Texas; and seven great-grandchildren, Caden Castaneda, Audrey Carpenter, Guage Vanza, JDee Russ, Ryder Wilkerson, Elena Carpenter, and Carley Bruggman.
Visitation will be at the funeral home from 5 to 7 p.m. today.
To share a memory or to sign Jack’s guestbook please visit www.scanioharperfuneralhome.com.
