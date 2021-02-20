A Mass for Kenneth Cleveland Morgan, 82, of Killeen, will be at noon Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen. The service will follow to the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen at 2 p.m.
Mr. Morgan died Jan. 26, 2021, at Ascension Seton Williamson Hospital in Round Rock, due to COVID-19 medical complications.
He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. At the age of 17 he joined the U.S. Army and served 27 years. He was a Vietnam veteran. He received numerous medals. Among those are the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal and Army Commendation Award for Civilian Service Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal. Kenneth served in Germany where he was stationed in Munich, Kastle, Ansbach, Ayers Kaserne, and Frankfurt. Kenneth meet the love of his life in Ansbach Germany. Kenneth and Gisela married and had three children. They stayed in Germany for 17 years. Kenneth was a mess sergeant in Ayers Kaserne and had the number one mess hall during his time in Germany. Kenneth was chosen to make a large 10-foot-by-5-foot cake of the U.S. Flag for President Gerald Ford and he also meet the president. Kenneth and family enjoyed their stay in Germany and visited Netherlands, Italy, France, Greece, Berlin and Spain. After Kenneth retired from Fort Hood, he decided to reside in Killeen. He has been a long time member of the Knights of Columbus. He joined the Knights of Columbus at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Kenneth was a Past Grand Knight, was very active in the K of C and Catholic Church. Kenneth always gave to his favorite charities and organizations. Kenneth worked for Lowe’s Lumber after he retired, he was there briefly then started working on Fort Hood.
He worked at Range Control, and the Transportation Office as a Bus Driver, he retired from DOD after 17 years.
Kenneth enjoyed making people laugh, he was always a joker, loved to make people feel loved. If you are family or a friend with Kenneth he always made sure to say he cared, called or mailed you a birthday card. Kenneth enjoyed going on cruises, he loved spending time with family and friends, and entertaining at big family gatherings. Kenneth loved to make loving memories and enjoyed taking pictures to capture the moments.
Kenneth had a passion for Mother Nature’s finest things. He loved gardening flowers, the beautiful sky and walking his dog Peanut every morning even in the rain. Kenneth’s favorite football team was the Washington Redskins (made his day when the Cowboys lost a game), and his baseball team was the New York Mets.
Kenneth was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and a great friend to all that knew and loved him.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his father Cleveland Joseph Morgan, mother Eva Morgan, brother Cleveland Morgan, father in law Eric Gerlich, mother in law Meta Gerlich, brother in law Rudy Gerlich and sister in law Gusta Gerlich. Kenneth is survived by his loving wife Gisela Gerlich Morgan, his three children, son Michael (Sonia), Eric (Erin), and daughter Sandra Coleman (Dean), 12 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren, sister Judy Kuczek (Tommy), brother Victor Morgan (Anne) and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
