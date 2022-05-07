Kenneth Czarnecki

Funeral Mass for Kenneth E. Czarnecki, 79, of Killeen, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church in Harker Heights. A Committal service with full military honors will follow at 1 p.m. at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Czarnecki died May 1, 2022.
Mr. Czarnecki was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Lottie Czarnecki.
He is survived by his wife, Chun Czarnecki; and sisters Karen (Joseph) Mancini and Lorraine (Robert) Divico.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. A rosary will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowersfuneralhome.com for the Czarnecki family.
