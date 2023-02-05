A celebration of life for Kenneth Dean Moseley, 75, of Copperas Cove will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Refuge Ministries.
Mr. Moseley died Feb. 3, 2023. He was born June 22, 1947 in Gatesville to Horace and Dora Moseley.
On June 28th, 1969, Ken married the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Judy Gayle Withers. The two shared 53 wonderful years together.
Ken was an upstanding member in the community and known for his wood craftmanship at Moseley Cabinets, the business he opened in June 1971. He proudly served on the Copperas Cove City Council for a number of years as well as stepping into the role of Mayor Pro-Tem.
Ken was a good ol’ country boy and found joy in the simple things in life. In his free time, Ken enjoyed hunting and doing leather crafts, an art he taught himself. Most of all, Ken loved his family and making precious memories with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Ken was a devout Christian and had a servants heart. He and his family were long time members of Refuge Ministries. Ken never met and stranger and was always willing to use his skills to help others.
Ken is preceded in death by his parents, a great-grandson, Atlas Calkins, brother-in-law Alvin Berry, as well as nephews Robert Chambers and Tom Moseley.
Ken is survived by his loving wife, Judy; daughter, Kenda Calkins and husband Richard; sons Jim Moseley and wife Maria and Kenneth Mark Moseley and wife Sabrina; his bonus children Kaleigh Silsby, Melissa Johnson and Bryan Ainsworth and wife Yanira Vasquez; grandchildren Kyle Calkins, Christian Calkins and his fiancé Lacy Breon, Caleb Calkins, Kirtsie Calkins and husband Dustin Engdahl, Margaret Blassingame and husband Brynner, Raychael Moseley, Melissa Wilson, Ashley Bustos and husband Michael, Garrett Moseley, Morgan Schonig and husband Greg, Thomas Meshell and wife Lexi, and Emma Moseley along with his bonus grandchildren Lane Johnson, Zachary Johnson, and Mateo Lozano; great grandchildren Rhyleigh Calkins, Baylor Calkins, Colt Calkins, Avery Beard, and two more on the way; his siblings Carla Berry, Mary Chambers and husband Bob and Horace Eldon “Sonny” along with a host of nieces and nephews.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ken’s name to the Refuge Ministries Building Fund.
Crawford Bowers Funeral home is in charge of arrangements.
