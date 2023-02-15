Funeral services for Kenneth Lee Haedge, 83, of Killeen, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at LifeWay Fellowship in Killeen. Burial will follow at Pidcoke Cemetery on FM Road 116. Pastor Jimmy Towers will officiate the funeral and burial.
Mr. Haedge died Feb. 11, 2023, in Temple.
He was born at home July 15, 1939, in the Willow Springs Community near Killeen.
Kenneth was the only son of Joe Adolph Haedge and Edna Earl (Deorsam) Haedge.
Kenneth was a third generation Texan. Both sides of Kenneth’s family emigrated from Germany.
When Kenneth was 1 year old, the family moved to the Antelope Community that now is Fort Hood. After the attack on Pearl Harbor, the family and all the other families were forced by the government to move and sell their land to make way for Camp Hood.
The government gave the former landowners and their descendants rights for the continued use to graze their cattle on the land as compensation. Kenneth raised his cattle on the Fort Hood range for many years. He also raised sheep, goats and cattle on his personal farmland. He lived his life and ranched in Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties.
He graduated from Lampasas High School in 1957. While attending high school, Kenneth was in the FFA (Future Farmers of America.)
After graduating high school, he was employed by the U.S. Civil Service with DEH (Directorate of Engineer and Housing as Chief of the Supply Operation Section.) He retired after 29 years.
One marvelous day, Kenneth met the love of his life, Miss Marjory “Marge” Ann Fraunhofer. They met by the oak tree in his family’s front yard on a blind date. They soon fell in love and were married on June 12, 1964, at the Concordia Lutheran Church in San Antonio. They were married for 58 blessed years.
He was a former member of the Central Texas Cattlemen’s Association.
In 2013, Kenneth was named one of the Bell County Ring of Honor Ranchers.
He was a founding member of LifeWay Fellowship in Killeen. He was a faithful member of the church.
The family requests that memorials be made to the LifeWay Fellowship Church building fund at PO Box 10250 in Killeen, Texas 76542.
Mr. Haedge was preceded in death by his parents, and his sisters Joetta Deloris (Haedge) Frank and Lanelle Ida (Haedge) Butts.
He is survived by his wife, Marjory “Marge” Haedge of Killeen; his sister, Sharon Erwin and husband Robert of Kempner; brother-in-law, Harold “Hal” Fraunhofer and wife, Joyce of New Braunfels; nephews Brad Butts, Alan Erwin, Mark Frank, and Peter and Steven Fraunhofer; nieces Amy Erwin Aldridge, Janine Rothman, Cindy Rum, Marianne Seider and Lisa Dawn Singleton; and a host of friends and his beloved dog, Calvin Earl Haedge.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at LifeWay Fellowship in Killeen.
