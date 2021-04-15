Funeral services for retired Master Sgt. Kenneth Louis Hyman, 72, of Copperas Cove, will be 1 p.m. Sunday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen. A graveside service will also occur at 2 p.m. April 24 at Thompson Family Graveyard in Jacksonville, North Carolina.
Mr. Hyman died April 10, 2021, in Copperas Cove.
He was born Feb. 14, 1949, in Jacksonville, North Carolina.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. April 23 at Saunders Funeral Home in Jacksonville, North Carolina.
