Funeral services for Kenneth Roy Cantrell, 79, of Kempner, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove with Pastor Sam Shurtleff of Lampasas officiating. Burial will follow at Copperas Cove City Cemetery.
Kenney was preceded in death by his father, Abner Owen Cantrell; mother, Bertha Mizell Cantrell; two brothers, Gary Cantrell and Richard Cantrell; son, Robert Owen Cantrell; and daughter, Kimberly Ann Cantrell.
Kenney is survived by the love of his life, Vicki Cummings Cantrell; daughter, Belinda Cantrell; sister, Irene Pravata, of Louisiana; grandchildren, Jordan Owen McKenzie Cantrell, Kaela Nicole Cantrell and Mary Ryan Elizabeth Cantrell; and a host of beloved cousins in Mississippi, Louisiana and Tennessee.
Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.