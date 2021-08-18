Kentaro Cooper
A celebration of life service for Kentaro Talalelei Cooper, 25, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Spirit of Fort Hood Chapel at Fort Hood.
Mr. Cooper died Aug. 1, 2021. He was born Sept. 12, 1995, to Kenith Wayne Cooper and June-Malaetasi Cooper in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
Kentaro was the middle child out of five. He grew up all over due to being in an Army family.
He had lived in North Carolina, Italy, Texas and Hawaii. Kentaro spent 10 years in Wahiawa, Hawaii before moving to Killeen.
He was an active member of the youth groups Club Beyond and Pacific House of Mission on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. He graduated from Leilehua High School in 2013.
Kentaro enjoyed spending time with his family and taking family/sibling trips. He also was an avid video gamer, anime watcher and Gundam builder. Kentaro aspired to be a graphic designer.
One of his favorite quotes was: “I may have fallen, but I will not stay down.”
Kentaro Talalelei Cooper was preceded in death by his older brother, Kenith Talalelei Cooper; his nephew, Malosimailelagi Toa Cooper; paternal grandfather, Ellis Cooper; and maternal grandfather, Sialega Atilavea Malaetasi Maluia Palepoi Mauga Togafau.
Survivors include his parents, Kenith Wayne and June-Malaetasi Cooper; sister, Kendralynn Teuila; brothers, Kennedy Tamaolemalo and Kenith Toeasonaimoamoa; paternal grandmother, Velmer D. Cooper; and maternal grandmother, Lemigao Fagamalama Tinae Ito Togafau.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.